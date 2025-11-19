Anutin introduces Ekniti as Bhumjaithai’s second PM candidate

At Government House on November 19, 2025, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, rejected criticism that recent changes to Justice Ministry rules on inmate medical transfers, sentence suspensions and alternative detention areas were designed to prevent former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from leaving prison to help Pheu Thai campaign.

“I don’t believe anyone thinks like that,” Anutin said. “This government was not formed to use its power to bully its rivals. We have been on the receiving end of such treatment before.

Our job now is not to seek revenge. The law must function according to the law — not according to the orders of powerful people. That will not happen under this government.”

Anutin: Thaksin’s royal pardon request ‘already processed’

Asked whether Thaksin’s request for a royal pardon had been submitted to the Palace, Anutin said the matter originated during the tenure of former justice minister Tawee Sodsong.

“I checked. It was a pending issue from the previous minister. I simply forwarded it. And the outcome was that the request was lifted,” he said, adding that he would not presume on matters of royal discretion:



“We wouldn’t dare. Once the document is sent up, it is no longer in my hands.”

When asked whether any response had been received, he replied:

“Sending it up is all I could do. The rest is beyond me.”

He also criticised attempts to project political motives onto the government:

“You cannot accuse others of doing what you would do yourself. It has happened many times.”