Anutin visits Chiang Mai on official inspection, insists government duties come before politics

The dredging covers both depth and width expansion of the river, with some sections already underway, such as the dredging of the Phaya Kham Canal, a key branch of the Ping River.

In total, 41 kilometres will be dredged, spanning from San Pong, Mae Rim, through Mueang Chiang Mai, down to Sop Mae Kha, Hang Dong.

During his Chiang Mai visit, the Prime Minister will also brief the public on the latest developments in the crackdown on a network responsible for issuing fraudulent Thai ID cards and nationality documentation to foreign nationals in Wiang Haeng district, as well as updates on the government’s drug-suppression operations in the northern region. The briefing will take place at the Provincial Police Region 5 Headquarters.

Anutin added that he will follow up on anti-drug operations, particularly the major case involving over 10 million methamphetamine pills, as well as progress in action against officials involved in corruption or misconduct, including suspensions and criminal cases in line with government policy.

When asked whether any special directives would be issued during this provincial visit, Anutin replied that local agencies were already performing well, noting that ongoing investigations and operations were progressing according to national policy.

Asked how he divides his time between government duties and political responsibilities, the Prime Minister responded briefly:

“Government work comes first. There are plenty of people who can handle the political side.”