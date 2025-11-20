Anutin visits Chiang Mai on official inspection, insists government duties come before politics

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with his delegation, departed Don Mueang’s 2nd Air Division (Wing 6) aboard a Royal Thai Air Force Airbus A320, heading to Wing 41 Airport in Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai.
Today, the Prime Minister will preside over the handover ceremony for the Ping River capacity enhancement and flow-improvement project, an urgent measure to prevent flooding in metropolitan Chiang Mai.
The event will take place at the public area along the Ping River near Mengrai Bridge, where he will also serve as witness as the Supreme Commander formally transfers the project to the Chiang Mai Governor.
The dredging project was initiated following the severe flooding that struck Chiang Mai in 2024, prompting an accelerated effort to increase waterflow capacity and reduce overflow risks.
The project has a budget of 355 million baht, implemented by the Armed Forces Development Command through Development Office Region 3.
The dredging covers both depth and width expansion of the river, with some sections already underway, such as the dredging of the Phaya Kham Canal, a key branch of the Ping River.
In total, 41 kilometres will be dredged, spanning from San Pong, Mae Rim, through Mueang Chiang Mai, down to Sop Mae Kha, Hang Dong.
During his Chiang Mai visit, the Prime Minister will also brief the public on the latest developments in the crackdown on a network responsible for issuing fraudulent Thai ID cards and nationality documentation to foreign nationals in Wiang Haeng district, as well as updates on the government’s drug-suppression operations in the northern region. The briefing will take place at the Provincial Police Region 5 Headquarters.
Anutin added that he will follow up on anti-drug operations, particularly the major case involving over 10 million methamphetamine pills, as well as progress in action against officials involved in corruption or misconduct, including suspensions and criminal cases in line with government policy.
When asked whether any special directives would be issued during this provincial visit, Anutin replied that local agencies were already performing well, noting that ongoing investigations and operations were progressing according to national policy.
Asked how he divides his time between government duties and political responsibilities, the Prime Minister responded briefly:
“Government work comes first. There are plenty of people who can handle the political side.”