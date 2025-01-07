Thailand\'s New Year countdown exceeds tourism expectations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported a successful New Year's Eve countdown campaign, with visitor numbers and revenue surpassing expectations.
In Bangkok, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at Nakarapirom Park attracted 23,502 people – 19,740 Thais and 3,762 international visitors – over four days from December 28-31. The event generated cash flows of around 55.4 million baht.
Meanwhile, the Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 at Ratchaphruek Royal Park drew 50,721 revellers between December 21 and 31. The 45,766 Thai and 4,955 international visitors generated an impressive 563 million baht in economic turnover.
"The New Year celebrations provided a strong start to the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatpaibool. "We are delighted with the success of these events, which have not only boosted tourism revenue but also effectively showcased Thailand's unique charm to a global audience."
Countdown fireworks lit up iconic Thai landmarks like Wat Arun, attracting global media coverage that boosted the country’s reputation as a premier tourism and New Year’s destination.
The Chiang Mai event drew big crowds for the performance of K-pop star BamBam. The Thai member of South Korean boy band GOT7 joined the countdown and promoted local culture through showcases of Thai fashion and craftsmanship.
The strongly performing New Year celebrations come on the heels of a successful year for Thai tourism, with over 35.5 million foreign tourists visiting the country in 2024, surpassing the target of 35 million and generating over 1.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue.