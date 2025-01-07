Thailand\'s New Year countdown exceeds tourism expectations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported a successful New Year's Eve countdown campaign, with visitor numbers and revenue surpassing expectations.

In Bangkok, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at Nakarapirom Park attracted 23,502 people – 19,740 Thais and 3,762 international visitors – over four days from December 28-31. The event generated cash flows of around 55.4 million baht.

Meanwhile, the Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 at Ratchaphruek Royal Park drew 50,721 revellers between December 21 and 31. The 45,766 Thai and 4,955 international visitors generated an impressive 563 million baht in economic turnover.

