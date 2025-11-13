Government unveils 20 economic measures before House dissolution

According to sources from the Government House, the government has outlined a detailed timeline for rolling out key economic measures through 20 major projects between October 2025 and January 2026, in preparation for the anticipated dissolution of the House of Representatives and upcoming elections.
At a recent Economic Cabinet meeting, the government reviewed the progress of these initiatives, with nine projects already approved, while 11 others are in the pipeline for future consideration.
The timeline includes several notable initiatives that have already commenced or are set to launch soon:
For November 2025, other major initiatives include:
For December 2025, key projects include:
For January 2026, key projects include:
According to sources, the government is committed to pushing forward these measures continuously, ensuring they cover all segments of the population—approximately 65 million people, including low, middle, and high-income groups.
Each group will benefit from the initiatives tailored to their respective circumstances, with the overall goal of fostering continued economic growth.