Government unveils 20 economic measures before House dissolution

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025

The government rolls out 20 economic measures over 4 months (October 2025 - January 2026) before dissolving the House of Representatives.

According to sources from the Government House, the government has outlined a detailed timeline for rolling out key economic measures through 20 major projects between October 2025 and January 2026, in preparation for the anticipated dissolution of the House of Representatives and upcoming elections.

At a recent Economic Cabinet meeting, the government reviewed the progress of these initiatives, with nine projects already approved, while 11 others are in the pipeline for future consideration.

The timeline includes several notable initiatives that have already commenced or are set to launch soon:

  • State welfare card enhancement: An allocation of 22.78 billion baht to top up the state welfare card with 850 baht each month for two months (November-December 2025), benefiting 13.4 million low-income citizens.
     
  • Khon La Khrueng Plus: The Let’s Go Halves Plus programme has been activated, offering 2,000-2,400 baht in subsidies for purchases through the Paotang app, with a total budget of 44 billion baht.
     
  • Tiew Dee Mee Kuen: The Travel and Earn Back tax measure has been launched to stimulate the tourism sector through tax incentives, available to both citizens and businesses.
     
  • Accelerating government expenditure: The government is fast-tracking budget allocations, focusing on training and seminar costs.
     
  • Clean energy initiatives: The Ministry of Energy is implementing projects like solar power for citizens and industry, aimed at boosting sustainable energy adoption.

For November 2025, other major initiatives include:

  • Debt relief for citizens: Focused on those with debts below 100,000 baht, through the Asset Management Corporation, which has already been approved by the Economic Cabinet.
     
  • Ministry of Commerce measures: Addressing living costs, agricultural pricing, and regulatory checks on businesses, which has already been approved by the Economic Cabinet.
     
  • Upskill or reskill program for participating stores in Khon La Khrueng Plus: Participants will receive 2,000 baht in support, which has already been approved by the Economic Cabinet.
     
  • Digital and AI skill enhancement program for Thai citizens: The goal is for 5 million Thai citizens to use AI for free for one year, which has also been approved by the Economic Cabinet.
     
  • SME promotion measures: Proposed by the Fiscal Policy Office, the Comptroller General's Department, the Revenue Department, and the Customs Department, with plans to present these measures to the Economic Cabinet in the next session.
     
  • Ministry of Industry measures: These are set to be proposed to the Economic Cabinet in the upcoming meeting.
     
  • Ministry of Energy measures: These are also set to be presented to the Economic Cabinet in the next session.
     
  • Financial foundation measures: Plans to be presented to the Economic Cabinet in the next meeting.
     
  • Future investment measures: Proposed by the Board of Investment, with plans to present these to the Economic Cabinet in the final week of this month.
     
  • Bank of Thailand's business transformation program: Currently in the planning stage, with a proposal set to be submitted to the Economic Cabinet in the last week of this month.

For December 2025, key projects include:

  • Savings lottery: Led by the Ministry of Finance, the project is currently under discussion and planning, with plans to present it to the Economic Cabinet in the first week of December.
     
  • Government Savings Bonds: Also led by the Ministry of Finance, this project is in the discussion and planning stages and will be presented to the Economic Cabinet in the first week of December.
     
  • Thailand Individual Account (TISA): A savings account for investment in stocks through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The project is under discussion and planning, with a presentation to the Economic Cabinet scheduled for the first week of December.
     
  • Data analytics for policy monitoring: The government is developing an Analytics Dashboard to monitor the impacts of economic stimulus, income distribution, and foundational economic systems. The dashboard will be presented to the Economic Cabinet for further review.

For January 2026, key projects include:

  • Second phase of Khon La Khrueng: Various agencies are currently finalizing details and drafting the plan for the second phase of this program, which will be presented to the Economic Cabinet in the first week of January.

According to sources, the government is committed to pushing forward these measures continuously, ensuring they cover all segments of the population—approximately 65 million people, including low, middle, and high-income groups. 

Each group will benefit from the initiatives tailored to their respective circumstances, with the overall goal of fostering continued economic growth.

 

