Security Committee submits 43 names of suspected scammers for investigation

Rangsiman Rome, Chair of the Security Committee, addressed the press regarding the ongoing investigation into the BIC Group, BIC Bank, and Yim Leak. Rangsiman reported progress on the case, noting that the committee had spent considerable time discussing it, and the investigation into these connections was advancing.
Regarding the case of Ben Smith and his request for Thai citizenship, Rangsiman explained that they had obtained information confirming that Smith held multiple nationalities. His application for Thai citizenship had been rejected due to discrepancies in his tax filings, which had been altered. Rangsiman emphasized that further legal action could be pursued based on the evidence gathered.
Regarding Kok An, who does not hold Thai nationality but has permanent residency in Thailand, Rangsiman revealed that there were discussions within the committee about revoking Kok An’s permanent residency. He also noted that Kok An is listed on Interpol’s red notice for three charges. The committee will continue to press for his extradition from Cambodia to face trial in Thailand.
As for Yim Leak, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) currently only has old data confirming asset seizures. Rangsiman mentioned that AMLO cannot initiate actions independently and must first establish a criminal case to proceed. However, he confirmed that AMLO had begun coordinating with other agencies on this matter.
Rangsiman further stated that the Security Committee would soon send a list of 43 individuals, both private citizens and corporations, to relevant agencies, including the Immigration Bureau and police, for investigation. This list will include suspected individuals who may not be allowed to enter Thailand and will be placed on a blacklist. They will also be investigated for their possible links to scam syndicates.
As for the Prince Group, Rangsiman confirmed that investigations are still ongoing, with little progress so far. He pointed out that a Taiwanese national is a key suspect in the case, but details regarding the individual are still pending. He expressed frustration that relevant agencies, including Taiwan’s, had not fully cooperated in the investigation. Despite this, the committee hopes for more progress, as the situation is becoming increasingly urgent.
Rangsiman also confirmed that the BIC Group and BIC Bank are still under investigation. He mentioned that the committee had invited relevant agencies to provide information on these organizations, which was helpful, but still confidential for further examination. One individual, Sathit Limpongpan, clarified his role in the BIC Bank, saying he was invited by a business associate and served only one year as the bank's chair. However, Sathit denied any involvement in illegal activities.
Rangsiman noted that Sathit had also been questioned about potential links between BIC Bank and the now-sanctioned Zheng Heng Group, which was implicated in the scammer network. Sathit denied any knowledge of these connections. As for Ben Smith and Yim Leak, Sathit confirmed that he knew Yim Leak’s father but was only vaguely familiar with Ben Smith, having met him a few times.
Rangsiman reiterated that the information obtained is essential for further investigation, and next week, the committee will continue its efforts to obtain more details. One of the key businesses being investigated is Huione Pay, which the committee believes has assets linked to Thailand. This includes a private wallet holding $130 million USD (around 4 billion baht), likely related to the scam network. The committee is working to uncover further details.
In response to the Prime Minister’s issuance of a “blank cheque” to agencies to take action immediately, Rangsiman expressed frustration. He explained that when he asked representatives from AMLO how the Prime Minister’s instructions had been implemented, they responded with no clear answer. This indicates that the Prime Minister has not provided specific instructions to AMLO, contributing to the slow progress in addressing gray capital issues.
Rangsiman sharply criticized the Prime Minister for failing to take concrete action, especially when Ben Smith’s lawyer was appointed as a political official. This raised questions about why the Prime Minister did not prevent such a high-profile individual from entering government service. Rangsiman emphasized that the public may now perceive Thailand as a country connected to scam networks, with political figures and influential individuals involved.
“Appointing Thammanat’s advisor, who is also Ben Smith’s lawyer, is a slap in the face to the public. It clearly shows the government’s lack of serious commitment to tackling the scam problem,” Rangsiman said. He warned that unless the government takes real action, the issue of scams will continue to grow, with agencies working in silos without a unified strategy. He expressed concern that while other countries are making progress, Thailand is falling behind, which is a setback in the global fight against cross-border crime.
Rangsiman concluded by urging the government to take the matter seriously, adding that public trust in the government is diminishing due to inaction.