Security Committee submits 43 names of suspected scammers for investigation

Rangsiman noted that Sathit had also been questioned about potential links between BIC Bank and the now-sanctioned Zheng Heng Group, which was implicated in the scammer network. Sathit denied any knowledge of these connections. As for Ben Smith and Yim Leak, Sathit confirmed that he knew Yim Leak’s father but was only vaguely familiar with Ben Smith, having met him a few times.

Rangsiman reiterated that the information obtained is essential for further investigation, and next week, the committee will continue its efforts to obtain more details. One of the key businesses being investigated is Huione Pay, which the committee believes has assets linked to Thailand. This includes a private wallet holding $130 million USD (around 4 billion baht), likely related to the scam network. The committee is working to uncover further details.

In response to the Prime Minister’s issuance of a “blank cheque” to agencies to take action immediately, Rangsiman expressed frustration. He explained that when he asked representatives from AMLO how the Prime Minister’s instructions had been implemented, they responded with no clear answer. This indicates that the Prime Minister has not provided specific instructions to AMLO, contributing to the slow progress in addressing gray capital issues.

Rangsiman sharply criticized the Prime Minister for failing to take concrete action, especially when Ben Smith’s lawyer was appointed as a political official. This raised questions about why the Prime Minister did not prevent such a high-profile individual from entering government service. Rangsiman emphasized that the public may now perceive Thailand as a country connected to scam networks, with political figures and influential individuals involved.

“Appointing Thammanat’s advisor, who is also Ben Smith’s lawyer, is a slap in the face to the public. It clearly shows the government’s lack of serious commitment to tackling the scam problem,” Rangsiman said. He warned that unless the government takes real action, the issue of scams will continue to grow, with agencies working in silos without a unified strategy. He expressed concern that while other countries are making progress, Thailand is falling behind, which is a setback in the global fight against cross-border crime.

Rangsiman concluded by urging the government to take the matter seriously, adding that public trust in the government is diminishing due to inaction.