BOT escalates measures to combat "illicit funds" and suspicious transactions

1. Strengthening Customer Due Diligence (CDD): Commercial banks will be required to pay closer attention to suspicious transactions involving deposits or transfers from accounts potentially linked to online gambling or scam operations. Banks will be instructed to report any irregularities to the BOT.

The BOT will also review and update relevant regulations and guidelines to provide clearer instructions and to support the work of AMLO going forward.

2. Tightening Oversight of Financial Service Providers: The BOT will increase supervision of regulated financial services, including authorised money transfer agents, money changers, and e-wallet providers. The BOT will also monitor gold transactions to detect any links to illegal activities. This will help to ensure that financial transaction routes are thoroughly checked for potential fraudulent activities and remain agile in the face of evolving financial crime tactics.

Additionally, the BOT will expedite the exchange of information and foster closer collaboration between agencies and working groups to prevent and limit undesirable transactions, ensuring a broader and more rapid response.

