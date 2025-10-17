Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Siargao Island, Philippines at 69 km depth

The Disaster Operations Centre of the Department of Mineral Resources reported that at 06:03 on October 17, 2025, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred on land at a depth of 69 kilometres, classified as a strong quake. The epicentre was located near Union town on Siargao Island in the Philippines.

The centre said the earthquake was caused by the movement of the Philippine Sea Plate subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate. High-rise buildings and residential houses in the area experienced shaking. Initial reports indicate no structural damage, and the earthquake did not affect Thailand.