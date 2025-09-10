Thailand’s FTA trade benefits hit THB 1.4 trillion in first half of 2025, led by durian and automotive exports

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that during the first six months of 2025 (January-June), the value of Thailand’s trade benefits under free trade agreements (FTAs) continued to expand. Total utilisation reached US$44.79 billion (around THB 1.4 trillion), representing 79.64% of eligible FTA trade, up 10.22% from the same period last year.
The top five agreements by FTA utilisation were:
The five most requested FTA products remained fresh durian, motor vehicles, synthetic rubber, unrefined platinum, and cane sugar, which continue to drive Thai exports across multiple markets.
Among agricultural and processed agricultural goods, the top performers in the first half of 2025 were fresh durian, cane sugar, processed chicken, chilled poultry, and fresh fruits (guava, mango, mangosteen), with a combined value of US$12.51 billion, accounting for 27.94% of total FTA utilisation.
Industrial products dominated the top five with transport vehicles, unrefined platinum, semi-processed or powdered platinum, synthetic rubber blended with natural rubber, and wall- or ceiling-mounted air conditioners, valued at US$32.27 billion, representing 72.06% of total FTA utilisation.
The Department of Foreign Trade tracks utilisation under 12 of Thailand’s 14 FTAs, excluding the Thailand-New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership (TNZCEP), which relies on exporter self-declaration, and the ASEAN-Hong Kong FTA (AHKFTA), as Hong Kong operates as a free port with 0% import duties.
Arada added that Thailand’s use of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade privileges continued to grow, with US$1.84 billion in GSP utilisation during the first half of 2025, accounting for 45.40% of eligible GSP trade.
Thailand has secured GSP rights from Switzerland, Norway, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan.
The US, despite its GSP programme having expired in December 2023, is still under consideration by the US Congress for reauthorisation. The Department of Foreign Trade continues to promote the use of GSP for Thai businesses to ensure their benefits.
In the first half of 2025, Thailand’s top GSP destinations were:
Arada emphasised the importance of leveraging GSP rights, particularly in high-potential markets like ASEAN, China, and India. ASEAN offers the highest geographical advantage for Thailand, while China remains the top market for Thai fruits, particularly durian, which continues to be in high demand. India, with its growing population and purchasing power, also presents significant potential for Thai exports.
She highlighted the Commerce Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the use of FTA rights, with 10 seminars already conducted in 2025, reaching over 1,300 businesses across Thailand's regions, and plans for further expansion in 2026.
“The Ministry will continue to promote FTA use proactively through policy and regional efforts to help Thai businesses fully benefit from these trade advantages,” Arada concluded.