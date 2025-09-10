Thailand’s FTA trade benefits hit THB 1.4 trillion in first half of 2025, led by durian and automotive exports

Arada added that Thailand’s use of Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade privileges continued to grow, with US$1.84 billion in GSP utilisation during the first half of 2025, accounting for 45.40% of eligible GSP trade.

Thailand has secured GSP rights from Switzerland, Norway, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan.

The US, despite its GSP programme having expired in December 2023, is still under consideration by the US Congress for reauthorisation. The Department of Foreign Trade continues to promote the use of GSP for Thai businesses to ensure their benefits.

In the first half of 2025, Thailand’s top GSP destinations were:

The US: US$1.71 billion (47.91% of the total).

Switzerland: US$119.67 million (26.91%).

Norway: US$7.99 million (46.70%).

CIS countries: US$1.81 million (8.68%).

Arada emphasised the importance of leveraging GSP rights, particularly in high-potential markets like ASEAN, China, and India. ASEAN offers the highest geographical advantage for Thailand, while China remains the top market for Thai fruits, particularly durian, which continues to be in high demand. India, with its growing population and purchasing power, also presents significant potential for Thai exports.

She highlighted the Commerce Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the use of FTA rights, with 10 seminars already conducted in 2025, reaching over 1,300 businesses across Thailand's regions, and plans for further expansion in 2026.

“The Ministry will continue to promote FTA use proactively through policy and regional efforts to help Thai businesses fully benefit from these trade advantages,” Arada concluded.