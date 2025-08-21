DTN concedes Thai-EU FTA talks unlikely to conclude this year

Commerce minister pushes urgency of EU deal

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat told the workshop that an FTA with the EU is vital, as the EU is a high-potential market that would provide significant opportunities for Thai trade and investment.

He noted that Thailand has already signed 17 FTAs with 24 countries and emphasised that the Thai-EU FTA has made substantial progress. Jatuporn added that the ministry would accelerate efforts to conclude the talks “as soon as possible,” and this workshop would serve as the final consultation round.

Jatuporn acknowledged that the main obstacles in negotiations include government procurement, energy policy, and compliance with global trade rules, though he clarified that fisheries would not be a contentious issue in the Thai-EU FTA talks.

Stakeholders highlight opportunities and challenges

Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith said the government had tasked the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) with holding the workshop to gather stakeholder input, as broad-based participation is essential for the FTA process.

Thai trade representative Werapong Prapha said the Thai-EU FTA would unlock vast opportunities for the country amid global economic uncertainties. However, he stressed that Thailand must prepare for negotiations on challenging issues such as procurement contracts, intellectual property rights, livestock and agricultural imports, and new regulatory frameworks.

EU’s strict environmental rules a key concern

ITD executive director Suphakit Chareonkul said the Thai-EU FTA would play a crucial role in Thailand’s long-term trade strategy, granting Thai businesses greater access to European markets.

He cautioned, however, that the EU enforces strict environmental standards, and Thai businesses must adapt quickly to remain competitive.

