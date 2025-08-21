DTN concedes Thai-EU FTA talks unlikely to conclude this year

The Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) admitted on Thursday that talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union are unlikely to conclude this year, despite earlier expectations.
DTN director-general Chotima Iemsawasdikul said obstacles remain, with many sensitive and complex issues still under negotiation.
She was speaking at the “Voice x Vision: Thai-EU FTA in Focus” Stakeholder Consultation Workshop, held at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok on Thursday morning. The event invited stakeholders—including private companies, farmers, SMEs, academics, and civil society groups—to share views on market access for goods, services, and investment under the Thai-EU FTA.
Chotima explained that negotiations, which began in 2023, cover 20 groups of trade and services across 24 sections. So far, only seven sections have been agreed upon, leaving 17 sections unresolved, mostly concerning market access and investment.
She added that the remaining issues are highly sensitive and could affect a wide range of stakeholders. One of the key sticking points is the EU’s demand to open up government procurement and hiring processes to European firms.
Chotima said the seventh round of negotiations will be held early next month, followed by the eighth round later in the month. Another round is scheduled for November.
Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat told the workshop that an FTA with the EU is vital, as the EU is a high-potential market that would provide significant opportunities for Thai trade and investment.
He noted that Thailand has already signed 17 FTAs with 24 countries and emphasised that the Thai-EU FTA has made substantial progress. Jatuporn added that the ministry would accelerate efforts to conclude the talks “as soon as possible,” and this workshop would serve as the final consultation round.
Jatuporn acknowledged that the main obstacles in negotiations include government procurement, energy policy, and compliance with global trade rules, though he clarified that fisheries would not be a contentious issue in the Thai-EU FTA talks.
Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith said the government had tasked the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) with holding the workshop to gather stakeholder input, as broad-based participation is essential for the FTA process.
Thai trade representative Werapong Prapha said the Thai-EU FTA would unlock vast opportunities for the country amid global economic uncertainties. However, he stressed that Thailand must prepare for negotiations on challenging issues such as procurement contracts, intellectual property rights, livestock and agricultural imports, and new regulatory frameworks.
ITD executive director Suphakit Chareonkul said the Thai-EU FTA would play a crucial role in Thailand’s long-term trade strategy, granting Thai businesses greater access to European markets.
He cautioned, however, that the EU enforces strict environmental standards, and Thai businesses must adapt quickly to remain competitive.