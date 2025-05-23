Thai PM courts UK business leaders, pushes for FTAs in food and agri exports

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap revealed that the Prime Minister and her delegation held a meeting with key British importers and companies in London on Thursday during her official visit to the United Kingdom.
Participants in the meeting included representatives from Selfridges, CP Intertrade, Boonrawd Brewery (Singha), Chang Beer, Thai Tana, Asco, Manning Impex, Patara Restaurants, and Bangkok Bank PLC.
During the discussion, Paetongtarn emphasized the need to increase the market value of Thai food and agricultural exports, expand import channels for lifestyle and food products, and accelerate FTA negotiations to reduce trade barriers—such as restrictions on processed chicken products. She also highlighted the importance of improving access for Thai professionals, including chefs, cooks, and traditional massage therapists, who are in high demand among UK businesses.
Financial support for Thai entrepreneurs interested in investing in the UK was also discussed.
Paetongtarn instructed relevant Thai agencies, under the Team Thailand framework, to actively promote trade and investment growth with the UK in concrete ways, with the goal of strengthening economic ties and laying the groundwork for comprehensive FTAs—not only with the UK but also with the broader European Union in the future.
According to the Commerce Ministry, in 2024 the UK ranked as Thailand’s fourth-largest trading partner in Europe. Bilateral trade totaled $6.66 billion, a 2.31% decline from the previous year. Thai exports were valued at $4.2 billion (+7.06%), while imports stood at $2.46 billion (-16.63%).
Thailand’s top 5 exports to the UK included processed chicken ($809.78 million), machinery and parts ($444.32 million), gems and jewelry ($395.52 million), motorcycles and parts ($289.72 million), automobiles and parts ($263.93 million).
Key Thai food exports to the UK include processed chicken, wheat-based products and ready-to-eat meals, seasonings, canned and processed seafood, rice, canned and processed fruits, meat products, chilled/frozen fresh chicken, and beverages.