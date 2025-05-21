Paetongtarn arrives in UK for talks on Thai market expansion

Upon arrival at Heathrow Airport at 10am (London time), the Prime Minister and her team proceeded to their first engagement in the afternoon. At 2.45pm, they met with the owners, executives, and trainers of Fight City Gym, Moorgate, in London.

The delegation was welcomed by Pimol Srivikorn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and other officials. Discussions focused on creating new business opportunities and advancing Thailand’s soft power in sports, particularly the global promotion of Muay Thai as a cultural product.