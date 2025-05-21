Paetongtarn arrives in UK for talks on Thai market expansion

The delegation includes senior officials from the Commerce Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, and the Board of Investment (BOI), government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsab explained.
Upon arrival at Heathrow Airport at 10am (London time), the Prime Minister and her team proceeded to their first engagement in the afternoon. At 2.45pm, they met with the owners, executives, and trainers of Fight City Gym, Moorgate, in London.
The delegation was welcomed by Pimol Srivikorn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, and other officials. Discussions focused on creating new business opportunities and advancing Thailand’s soft power in sports, particularly the global promotion of Muay Thai as a cultural product.
Later, at 4.45pm, the Prime Minister will outline policies and strategies to support Thai products at a promotional event for Thai agricultural and food products at Wing Yip Superstore, Cricklewood, London. She will also meet with Wing Yip executives to discuss increasing imports of Thai food products, particularly fresh and processed Thai fruits.
Wing Yip Superstore is one of the UK’s largest Asian retail chains, stocking over 4,500 Asian products, including more than 1,000 from Thailand.