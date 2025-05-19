Paetongtarn to visit UK and Monaco from May 21–25

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit the United Kingdom and Monaco from Wednesday to Sunday (May 21–25) to promote Thai food, culture, and the sport of Muay Thai as part of Thailand’s soft power strategy, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

Jirayu stated that Paetongtarn and her delegation will depart Bangkok on Tuesday night and are expected to arrive in London at around 7:30 am (local time) on Wednesday.

She will be accompanied by the Ministers of Commerce and Tourism and Sports, along with senior officials from relevant government agencies.