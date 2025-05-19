Paetongtarn to visit UK and Monaco from May 21–25

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit the United Kingdom and Monaco from Wednesday to Sunday (May 21–25) to promote Thai food, culture, and the sport of Muay Thai as part of Thailand’s soft power strategy, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.
Jirayu stated that Paetongtarn and her delegation will depart Bangkok on Tuesday night and are expected to arrive in London at around 7:30 am (local time) on Wednesday.
She will be accompanied by the Ministers of Commerce and Tourism and Sports, along with senior officials from relevant government agencies.
The primary aim of the visit is to explore new markets for Thai businesses by leveraging Thailand’s soft power—particularly through food, sport, and tourism.
On Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister is scheduled to preside over the launch of the new Thai SELECT certification logo for Thai restaurants. During the event, the Ministry of Commerce will promote Thai food, fruits, and jasmine rice, while the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will highlight Thai culture, traditional massage, and Muay Thai.
While in London, Paetongtarn will meet with Team Thailand and major importers of Thai food. She will also engage with the Association of Thai Businesses in the UK to explore opportunities to expand markets for Thai products, including fruit and jasmine rice.
In the afternoon, she will visit popular Muay Thai training camps in London to discuss cooperation and initiatives to certify Muay Thai trainers abroad, reinforcing the martial art’s role as a key element of Thai soft power.
On Thursday, May 22, the Prime Minister will attend a Thai product promotion event at the Wing Yip Superstore’s Cricklewood branch. The store imports over 4,500 Asian food items, including 1,000 from Thailand.
According to Jirayu, Thailand currently exports food worth 33 billion baht to the UK, representing 72% of the total value of Thai exports to the country.
Later on Thursday, Paetongtarn will meet with the Thai Tourism Director for Europe to provide policy direction aimed at increasing the visibility of Thai tourism and culture among European travellers.
On Friday, May 23, the Prime Minister will depart London for Monte Carlo, Monaco, where she is scheduled to meet with executives of the Formula One Group to discuss the possibility of organising a Formula One city circuit in Thailand.
Paetongtarn has also been invited to attend the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Monaco Grand Prix, Jirayu concluded.