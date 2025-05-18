Paetongtarn to receive Indonesian president on Monday

SUNDAY, MAY 18, 2025

PM Paetongtarn to host Indonesian President Prabowo in Bangkok on Monday, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will welcome Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Government House on Monday, marking his first official visit to Thailand, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman added that Prabowo would be the first Indonesian president to visit Thailand in 20 years, and the trip coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two ASEAN nations.

Key Issues on the Agenda

According to Jirayu Houngsub, the government spokesman, the two leaders are expected to discuss a range of topics, including:

  • Security cooperation and efforts to combat transboundary crime
  • Economic cooperation and the establishment of a Halal Taskforce to coordinate halal markets in both countries
  • Market access for agricultural and fishery products
  • Tourism cooperation
  • Regional cooperation and ASEAN economic integration

Official Itinerary

Jirayu also outlined the official schedule for President Prabowo’s visit:

  • 10.05am: Prime Minister Paetongtarn and President Prabowo will inspect a guard of honour in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building
  • 10.20am: The two leaders will hold bilateral talks under the Leaders’ Consultation mechanism at the Phakdi Bodin Building
  • 11.15am: They will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding between agencies of both countries and hold a joint press conference
  • 11.25am: Prime Minister Paetongtarn will host an official luncheon for President Prabowo at the Santi Maitri Building
