Commerce Ministry, BCCT discuss FTA talks to boost trade and investment

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat revealed that he held discussions with the BCCT, attended by its chairman and representatives from 11 member companies.
The meeting focused on the progress of negotiations for a Thailand–European Union FTA, the prospects of starting FTA talks with the UK, and the outcome of tariff negotiations with the United States—all of which are crucial for member companies’ business operations.
Jatuporn stressed that concluding the Thailand–EU FTA remains a top priority for the ministry. At the same time, the ministry has been pushing to initiate FTA negotiations with the UK at all levels.
Given the current global trade climate, the ministry is also prioritising proactive trade promotion in new markets, including the Middle East, Africa and South America. This strategy is intended to create opportunities for both Thai and foreign businesses based in Thailand while reducing reliance on traditional markets.
He added that the chamber had recommended reforms to laws and regulations to ease foreign business operations, thereby making Thailand more attractive to investors. The ministry would consider these proposals alongside other suggestions raised during the talks.
At present, the UK is Thailand’s 22nd largest trading partner. In the first half of 2025 (January–June), bilateral trade was valued at US$2.62 billion, an increase of 0.63% year-on-year.
Thai exports to the UK totalled US$1.73 billion, up 11.40%, while imports from the UK stood at US$892.17 million, down 15.29%. Thailand thus enjoyed a trade surplus of US$841.65 million.
Key Thai exports include processed chicken, machinery and parts, gems and jewellery, motorcycles and parts, as well as automobiles and components. Major imports from the UK comprise machinery and parts, electronic circuits, medical scientific instruments, mineral and soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and metal ores.