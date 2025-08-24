Commerce Ministry, BCCT discuss FTA talks to boost trade and investment

Jatuporn stressed that concluding the Thailand–EU FTA remains a top priority for the ministry. At the same time, the ministry has been pushing to initiate FTA negotiations with the UK at all levels.

Given the current global trade climate, the ministry is also prioritising proactive trade promotion in new markets, including the Middle East, Africa and South America. This strategy is intended to create opportunities for both Thai and foreign businesses based in Thailand while reducing reliance on traditional markets.

He added that the chamber had recommended reforms to laws and regulations to ease foreign business operations, thereby making Thailand more attractive to investors. The ministry would consider these proposals alongside other suggestions raised during the talks.