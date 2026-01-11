Thailand eyes Disneyland-style theme park in EEC to boost mega projects

Land near the planned national sports complex is largely under the Agricultural Land Reform Office, and there is a possibility of expropriating a combined area of around 1,600 hectares, which would be sufficient for a theme park.

The minister added that any theme park development would have conditions, including that it must not be located near a casino.

That would allow the area to become a complete hub, combining a global-event sports centre, shopping centres, hotels, and a new city with housing.

“I believe Thailand is ready to invest in Disneyland because we have good service, great food, and a climate that is not too hot or too cold. We are located in the heart of ASEAN and next to the ocean, which supports travel,” Phiphat said.

He concluded that these projects would be magnet projects attracting tourists and investors, and that Disneyland would be a key draw that could help energise the high-speed rail project and U-Tapao airport.

Following the announcement, Thai investors have already contacted authorities to express interest in co-investing in Disneyland in Thailand, he said.

Separately, Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, told Bangkokbiznews that the theme park plan would be located in the EEC Capital City (EECiti) smart, liveable new city development, described as the “capital of the EEC”, covering 2,339 hectares in Huay Yai sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, where sports and recreational facilities are planned under a sport & entertainment complex concept, without a casino.

The initial plan for the sports and entertainment centre is expected to use around 240 hectares, Chula said.

Clustering projects in the same area and industry would strengthen the site’s potential and drive growth in related service industries, he added.

The EEC also plans to develop transport infrastructure to make travel more convenient, noting that EECiti is within 20 kilometres of the Pattaya high-speed rail station, and that a monorail system is planned to connect from the high-speed rail station.

“Disneyland could be developed in the EEC because the site is already suitable for construction, but there must be investors interested in operating it. The EEC believes that building a sports centre and a theme park would generate significant demand in the area, and for convenient connections to the high-speed rail, a feeder transport system from the Pattaya station is necessary,” Chula said.