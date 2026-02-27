Thunderstorms, strong winds, and rising temperatures across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts a reduction in rain and an increase in daytime temperatures across the upper regions of Thailand.
However, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds may occur in some areas, particularly in the lower Central region, including Bangkok, the Eastern region, and the Northeastern region.
This is due to the influence of southwesterly and southerly winds bringing moisture to the area, along with a westerly wind covering the upper Northern, upper Central, and upper Northeastern regions.
The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.
It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, structures, and unstable advertising billboards.
Also, individuals should take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions.
For the Southern region, rainfall is expected to increase due to the westerly wind covering the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
The wave height in the Gulf of Thailand is moderate, approximately 1 metre, and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Marine activities in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution, and it is advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
In the upper regions of Thailand, dust and smoke accumulation is classified as moderate to low due to moderate ventilation, with a chance of rain in some areas.
Northern Region
Northeastern Region
Central Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region (Eastern Side)
Southern Region (Western Side)
Bangkok and Vicinity