Thunderstorms, strong winds, and rising temperatures across Thailand

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Thunderstorms, strong winds, and rising temperatures forecast for upper Thailand, with increased rainfall in the South over the next 24 hours

  • Thailand is forecast to experience rising daytime temperatures, particularly in the upper regions, alongside thunderstorms and strong winds.
  • The lower Central, Eastern, and Northeastern regions, including Bangkok, are expected to be most affected by thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.
  • Maximum temperatures are predicted to reach 35-37°C in the Central region and Bangkok.
  • The public is advised to take precautions against the severe weather, and marine activities are cautioned due to waves potentially exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours Friday (February 27)

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts a reduction in rain and an increase in daytime temperatures across the upper regions of Thailand.

However, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds may occur in some areas, particularly in the lower Central region, including Bangkok, the Eastern region, and the Northeastern region.

This is due to the influence of southwesterly and southerly winds bringing moisture to the area, along with a westerly wind covering the upper Northern, upper Central, and upper Northeastern regions.

The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.

It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, structures, and unstable advertising billboards.

Also, individuals should take care of their health due to the fluctuating weather conditions.

For the Southern region, rainfall is expected to increase due to the westerly wind covering the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The wave height in the Gulf of Thailand is moderate, approximately 1 metre, and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Marine activities in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution, and it is advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust Situation

In the upper regions of Thailand, dust and smoke accumulation is classified as moderate to low due to moderate ventilation, with a chance of rain in some areas.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (February 27) to 6am Saturday (February 28)

Northern Region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, primarily in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 16-23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-36°C
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, with strong gusts in some areas.
  • Mostly in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36°C
  • Southeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Central Region

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms expected in 30% of the area, with strong gusts in some areas.
  • Mostly in Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, with strong gusts in some areas.
  • Mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37°C
  • Southeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h
  • The sea has waves less than 1 metre, with higher waves over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Eastern Side)

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area.
  • Mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36°C
  • Westerly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea has waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Western Side)

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area.
  • Mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36°C
  • Westerly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea has waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms expected in 30% of the area, with strong gusts in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-36°C
  • Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h
