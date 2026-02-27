Thunderstorms, strong winds, and rising temperatures across Thailand

Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours Friday (February 27)

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts a reduction in rain and an increase in daytime temperatures across the upper regions of Thailand.

However, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds may occur in some areas, particularly in the lower Central region, including Bangkok, the Eastern region, and the Northeastern region.

This is due to the influence of southwesterly and southerly winds bringing moisture to the area, along with a westerly wind covering the upper Northern, upper Central, and upper Northeastern regions.

The public in these areas is advised to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.