Thailand to establish Data Bureau to combat illicit finance, set for completion by December

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Wednesday announced that the Subcommittee on Financial Data Integration has approved the establishment of a Data Bureau to link and consolidate financial information across multiple agencies. The initiative aims to enhance Thailand’s financial oversight framework to meet Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards. The system is expected to be fully operational by December 2025.

Ekniti explained that the initiative will address systemic weaknesses in financial monitoring. “We are using real case studies to trace financial flows and identify legal loopholes,” he said. “By the end of November, we expect to finalise the Data Bureau’s structure, and by December, Thailand will have a financial governance system aligned with international standards.”

The Data Bureau will serve as a central hub for gathering and analysing data to close gaps caused by fragmented systems across agencies. It will focus on detecting suspicious transactions through three key mechanisms: