Trump sets 48-hour Hormuz deadline, warns Iran over power plants

In a social media post, Trump wrote: “If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”
The warning came as shipping traffic through the strait remained heavily disrupted by the threat of Iranian attacks. The narrow passage carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, raising fears of a major global energy shock. Its near-closure drove European gas prices up by as much as 35% last week.
The war, now in its fourth week, moved into a more dangerous phase on Saturday. Israeli officials said Iran had for the first time fired long-range missiles, extending the threat well beyond the Middle East, while an Iranian strike wounded dozens of people near Israel’s nuclear facility.
Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said Iran launched two ballistic missiles with a range of 4,000 km (2,500 miles) at the US-British military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. According to the Israeli military, it was the first time Iran had deployed long-range missiles since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28.
“These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals - Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range,” Zamir said in a statement on Saturday.
A source at Britain’s defence ministry said the attack took place before London gave specific authorisation on Friday for the United States to use British military bases in strikes on Iranian missile sites.
The conflict has already killed more than 2,000 people. In Israel, Iranian strikes have killed 15 people.
Late on Saturday, Iranian missiles struck the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, injuring dozens of people, including children, in separate attacks. In a statement issued early on Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the targets were “military installations” and security centres in southern Israel.
Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on X that the country’s air defences were operating, but failed to stop the strikes. “We will investigate the incident and learn from it,” he said.
Israel’s undeclared nuclear reactor lies about 13 km (8 miles) southeast of Dimona. The two cities are also close to several military facilities, including Nevatim Air Base, one of Israel’s largest.
“This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office after the strike on Arad. “We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” the statement said.
Trump and his administration have sent conflicting signals about Washington’s objectives throughout the war, leaving US allies struggling to adjust. Saturday’s ultimatum marked the most abrupt shift yet, with Trump moving from talk of a drawdown to an explicit threat to attack Iran’s power grid within 48 hours, even as US Marines and heavy landing craft continue moving towards the region.
Concern is also growing among American voters that the conflict could spread further. Rising energy prices are feeding inflation and putting pressure on households and businesses, creating a political risk for Trump as he tries to defend the war ahead of the November elections, when control of Congress will be contested.
Trump has also accused NATO allies of cowardice for hesitating to help reopen the strait. While some have said they may consider it, most have signalled reluctance to enter a war that, they say, Trump began without consulting them.
Elsewhere, Iranian media reported that US and Israeli forces attacked the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz enrichment complex on Saturday morning. Technical experts found no radioactive leaks and said nearby residents were not in danger. Israel said it had no knowledge of such an attack, while the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said the matter was under investigation.
Iranian outlets later said strikes hit a passenger terminal in the southern port of Bushehr and an empty passenger ship near Kharg Island. Kharg, where Iran loads almost all of its oil exports, is viewed as a possible target if Washington chooses to strike Iranian energy infrastructure or deploy ground troops to seize it.
Iran also said it launched drones at US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait that were being used to support attacks on Iranian islands in the Gulf. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia ordered Iran’s military attaché and four other Iranian diplomats to leave the country.
Israel also carried out strikes in Beirut, saying it was targeting the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, one of the deadliest spillovers from the war with Iran. Hezbollah had opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.
Separately, Israel said its aircraft attacked ballistic missile production sites around Tehran. Iranian media reported that three members of one family were killed when a residential building in Ramsar was hit.
Reuters