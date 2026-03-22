Trump sets 48-hour Hormuz deadline, warns Iran over power plants

In a social media post, Trump wrote: “If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait ‌of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The warning came as shipping traffic through the strait remained heavily disrupted by the threat of Iranian attacks. The narrow passage carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, raising fears of a major global energy shock. Its near-closure drove European gas prices up by as much as 35% last week.

The war, now in its fourth week, moved into a more dangerous phase on Saturday. Israeli officials said Iran had for the first time fired long-range missiles, extending the threat well beyond the Middle East, while an Iranian strike wounded dozens of people near Israel’s nuclear facility.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said Iran launched two ballistic missiles with a range of 4,000 km (2,500 miles) at the US-British military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. According to the Israeli military, it was the first time Iran had deployed long-range missiles since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28.

“These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals - Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all within direct threat range,” Zamir said in a statement on Saturday.