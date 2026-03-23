Iran tightens control of the Strait of Hormuz with US$2m transit tolls

Fox News reported that, as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Iran has begun charging “transit fees” to some oil tankers, with some vessels reportedly paying as much as US$2 million, or around 66 million baht, per voyage, in exchange for permission to pass through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

The move suggests Tehran is tightening its grip over the strait.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, an Iranian lawmaker, told state media that the hefty toll was part of a new approach to controlling the strait and reflected what he described as “Iran’s strength”.

He also said the measure had already come into force and amounted to a “new sovereign regime” in the waterway after decades.

"Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz," Boroujerdi said.