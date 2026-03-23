TRIS Rating warns Thailand’s 2026 growth could drop to 1% if Iran war lasts six months

TRIS Rating said that while it still forecasts Thailand’s GDP growth at 2.1% in 2026, the Middle East conflict poses significant downside risks. Under a scenario where the conflict lasts three months (Scenario 1), growth could slow to 1.8%. If it extends to six months (Scenario 2), growth could fall further to 1.0%.

The agency said prolonged geopolitical tensions would weigh on private consumption, goods exports, tourism, and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Under the stress scenarios, TRIS expects inflation to increase. It said government measures should help limit near-term pass-through from higher oil prices, but inflation is still projected to rise well above its current forecast of 0.0%-0.5%.

TRIS expects average Dubai crude prices in 2026 to rise to about US$90 a barrel in Scenario 1 and about US$100 a barrel in Scenario 2. While government price controls on diesel and LPG may soften the impact, inflation is still projected at around 3% in Scenario 1 and 4%-5% in Scenario 2.