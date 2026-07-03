PM Anutin backs six measures to curb outbound drug smuggling

At the Phakdi Bodin Building, Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the Narcotics Control Board meeting.

He emphasised that drugs are a major and urgent problem affecting the public and society as a whole.

He also stressed that he was personally overseeing the Narcotics Control Board in his capacity as prime minister, and asked committee members to give full priority to tackling the problem.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the Prime Minister had emphasised that Thailand’s drug situation was affecting and causing hardship to the public.

One cause was that drug production sources were in the Golden Triangle, a high-capacity production area, particularly for methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

This had led to drug trafficking networks along the border smuggling drugs into Thailand, staging them in inland areas and transporting them through logistics systems for further distribution across different areas, where they were traded and spread in villages and communities.