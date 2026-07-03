ONCB probe finds foreign ringleaders behind Australia-Taiwan drug route

Police have arrested the actual delivery rider accused of handing narcotics to a flight attendant, while the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has expanded the investigation and uncovered two major ringleaders from a neighbouring country who allegedly used Thailand as a transit route to Australia and Taiwan.

Police Major Suriya Singhakamol, secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Friday that Metropolitan Police investigators had tracked down and questioned the delivery rider who allegedly delivered narcotics to Ms Meena, a flight attendant with a well-known airline.

He said the questioning was aimed at verifying the facts and tracing the smuggling route in detail.

“In addition, officers are tracking another suspect who remains at large. This person is believed to have carried a parcel box down from a car. The driver of that vehicle, who was earlier detained, is still being questioned by Metropolitan Police, as are the Lao couple currently in custody. Investigators are questioning them intensively to confirm information and evidence about the origin of the drug-import network through Thailand,” the ONCB secretary-general said.

Suriya said the investigation had found that the network was controlled by two major foreign ringleaders from a neighbouring country. They were allegedly responsible for managing and sending narcotics to destinations in Australia and Taiwan, using Thailand only as a transit point for concealment and transport.