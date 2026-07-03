Thailand gold price jumps as weak US labour data boosts demand

Thailand’s domestic gold price ended sharply higher on Friday (July 3), closing 1,450 baht above the previous day’s level after 17 intraday adjustments, according to the Gold Traders Association.

The 17th and final announcement, issued at 5.22pm, put the gold bar buying price at 65,350 baht per baht weight and the selling price at 65,550 baht. Gold ornaments were bought at 64,035.84 baht and sold at 66,350 baht per baht weight.

At the market close, global spot gold stood at US$4,181.00 per ounce.