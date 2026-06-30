Thai gold prices open THB1,000 lower as global bullion falls

Gold prices dropped sharply by THB1,000 on Tuesday (June 30, 2026), according to the Gold Traders Association’s first announcement at the market opening at 9.07am.
The decline took prices to around THB62,650.
Prices had been announced 14 times on Monday (June 29, 2026), before ending the day down by a total of THB1,000 at around THB63,650.
Gold price check
Domestic 96.5% gold prices on Monday (June 29, 2026), 14th and final announcement:
Spot gold fell sharply again this morning, slipping below US$4,100 per ounce to around US$3,969 per ounce.
US Comex gold prices closed last night down US$57.40 at around US$4,038.90 per ounce.
The fall came under pressure from renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which pushed oil prices higher, raising concerns that inflation could rebound and pressure the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates.
Hong Kong gold prices opened this morning down sharply by HK$675 to around HK$37,310.