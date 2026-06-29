Thailand gold prices drop 1,050 baht as global pressures mount

Thailand’s gold prices closed sharply lower on Monday (June 29), falling by 1,050 baht from the previous trading day’s close after a volatile session marked by repeated intraday adjustments.

The steep decline prompted investors and prospective buyers to monitor the market closely, particularly as domestic prices moved in line with pressure from global gold trading.

According to the Gold Traders Association’s 13th announcement, issued at 5.04pm, domestic gold prices were as follows: