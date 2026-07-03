Thailand and France Sign New 2026-2028 Action Plan, Setting Sights on Strategic Partnership

Signed days after the King and Queen's state visit to Paris, the plan commits Bangkok and France to deeper cooperation on energy, digital transformation, education and space, marking 170 years of diplomatic ties.



Thailand and France on Friday signed a new Joint Action Plan for 2026-2028, deepening a partnership that both governments say is now on course to become a full Strategic Partnership, in a ceremony that followed closely on the heels of a state visit to France by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand.

The plan was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow and by Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of the French Republic to Thailand, who signed on behalf of the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Addressing guests after the signing, Ambassador Poimboeuf said the timing of the ceremony was significant, coming "right after" the King and Queen's state visit to France — an event he described as historic and one that had given fresh momentum to the relationship between the two countries.



A plan renewed at a symbolic moment

The new action plan succeeds a previous agreement that had reached the end of its term and extends cooperation across a broad range of fields, including trade, investment, science and technology, transport, education, research and culture, as well as the exchange of academic best practices and closer people-to-people links.

