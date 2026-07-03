NACC indicts former Buddhism officials in temple fund cases

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission has found grounds for criminal and disciplinary action against former senior officials of the National Office of Buddhism in three major cases linked to the temple fund corruption scandal.

Surapong Intharathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC and spokesman for the agency, said on Friday (July 3) that the commission had reached resolutions in cases involving alleged misconduct in office, unlawful budget approvals and unusual wealth.

In the first case, the NACC found grounds against former National Office of Buddhism director Panom Sornsill and others over the alleged misuse of a 3-million-baht subsidy allocated to Wat Sitthisan Pradit in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, for Buddhist religious activities in fiscal year 2015.

According to the NACC investigation, the temple had not submitted a request for the subsidy. However, official documents were allegedly prepared to state that the allocation followed a committee resolution, although no such meeting had taken place.

The NACC said Wat Sitthisan Pradit later received 2,999,970 baht and withdrew 2.3 million baht, which was allegedly passed through Satean Damrongkhadirat, also known as Surachet Charoenmettatham, to then deputy director Pranom Kongphikul.

The commission found grounds for criminal and serious disciplinary action. Some charges relating to false official documents were found to have expired under the statute of limitations.

The NACC also found grounds against Satean, or Surachet, as an alleged supporter of wrongdoing by state officials. Parts of the case against him were also ruled to have expired under the statute of limitations.