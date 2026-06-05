Thailand’s Anti-Anti Corruption Problem | The Signal EP27

Nearly a decade after Gen Prawit Wongsuwon’s watch controversy first emerged, two former anti-corruption officials have been sentenced to prison over their handling of documents related to the case.

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Join us this week on #TheSignal as we revisit one of Thailand’s most controversial political scandals and examine what it reveals about public trust in anti-corruption institutions.

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⌚ How the luxury watch controversy began

⌚ The claim that the watches were only borrowed

⌚ The legal battle over access to investigation documents

⌚ What the ruling means for Thailand’s anti-graft efforts

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🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official