DLA U-turn allows recruitment to proceed after fraud concerns

Thailand’s Department of Local Administration (DLA) has reversed its earlier suspension and will allow the recruitment and appointment process for successful examination candidates to proceed, aiming to avoid unfair impact on those who acted in good faith.
The decision follows a meeting of the Central Committee for Civil Servants and Local Government Employees (6/2569), chaired by Interior Ministry Deputy Minister Worawit Liangprasert at the Ministry of Interior.
DLA Deputy Director-General Thanont Phanpibhas said the earlier June 24 suspension letter was not an order, but an administrative notice issued amid public concern over ongoing corruption investigations linked to examination procedures.
He confirmed the committee, which has authority over local personnel administration, agreed that the process should continue while ensuring any proven wrongdoing is handled individually through revocation of appointments where necessary.
The controversy stems from an ongoing investigation into suspected irregularities in the local government examination system, which led the DLA to temporarily pause recruitment activity on June 24.
Officials said the move was intended to allow time to address public concerns and review potential corruption risks linked to the recruitment process.
Thanont reiterated that there is currently no evidence of a data breach. Examination materials are being securely stored at Srinakharinwirot University, which was involved in the processing of answer sheets.
He added that the exam papers remain under seizure by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, and the department will seek permission to conduct a full rechecking of approximately 480,000 answer sheets. Any review, if approved, would be carried out with full transparency alongside the university’s scanning systems and with media oversight.
Following the uncertainty over recruitment, the Ministry of Public Health has issued urgent assistance measures for personnel affected by the suspension and delayed reporting schedule set for July 1, 2026.
Deputy Permanent Secretary and spokesperson Ekkachai Piansriwatchara said many staff had already resigned from previous positions in anticipation of local government appointments, leaving them vulnerable to income disruption.
A directive issued on June 25 instructs provincial governors and relevant agencies to allow affected personnel to withdraw resignation letters where appropriate, in line with regulations, to prevent staffing shortages and financial hardship.
The ministry stressed that it remains committed to safeguarding healthcare workers and maintaining continuity of public health services while the recruitment situation is clarified.