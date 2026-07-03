Dubai investment plan raises prospects for Thai food exports



Dubai moves to protect tourism momentum

The Thai Trade Centre reported that the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) held a City Briefing in early June 2026, attended by more than 1,700 representatives from the tourism, aviation, hospitality, retail and event sectors.

The gathering marked a record level of participation, with stakeholders discussing ways to maintain growth momentum, restore tourist confidence and support Dubai’s long-term economic development goals amid the effects of regional unrest.

Under the recovery plan, contingency measures have been activated and coordination has been strengthened with Emirates and Flydubai to keep travel routes operating and assist tourists.

The Dubai government has also allocated around US$680.7 million, or about 22 billion baht, to support the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors through financial relief measures for eligible operators.

Dubai is also accelerating regulatory and licensing processes to support business continuity and help maintain employment across related economic sectors.

Key events planned for the rest of the year include Dubai Summer Surprises, which will return in July 2026 with promotional activities, entertainment shows and campaigns to support restaurant businesses.

The programme will also include the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Summer Restaurant Week, while the Dubai Fitness Challenge will be held for its 10th year from 31 October to 29 November 2026 to promote health and quality of life among residents and visitors.