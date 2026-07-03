Dubai investment plan raises prospects for Thai food exports

Dubai’s image as a city of luxury, skyscrapers and world-class tourism is set to receive a major economic boost, with more than 22 billion baht earmarked to support tourism, retail and services in the second half of 2026 as the emirate seeks to maintain economic momentum and cushion the impact of developments in the Middle East.
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Commerce Ministry, expects Dubai’s push to stimulate tourism, retail and services to support demand for food imports, creating opportunities for Thai products such as rice, seafood, processed food and seasonings to expand further in the United Arab Emirates market.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, noted that Pitichai Rattananaka, director of the Thai Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE, had reported on Dubai’s policy to accelerate tourism and retail development to drive economic growth in the second half of 2026, following disruption linked to the situation in the Middle East. The report also highlighted export opportunities for Thai goods to meet rising demand.
The Thai Trade Centre reported that the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) held a City Briefing in early June 2026, attended by more than 1,700 representatives from the tourism, aviation, hospitality, retail and event sectors.
The gathering marked a record level of participation, with stakeholders discussing ways to maintain growth momentum, restore tourist confidence and support Dubai’s long-term economic development goals amid the effects of regional unrest.
Under the recovery plan, contingency measures have been activated and coordination has been strengthened with Emirates and Flydubai to keep travel routes operating and assist tourists.
The Dubai government has also allocated around US$680.7 million, or about 22 billion baht, to support the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors through financial relief measures for eligible operators.
Dubai is also accelerating regulatory and licensing processes to support business continuity and help maintain employment across related economic sectors.
Key events planned for the rest of the year include Dubai Summer Surprises, which will return in July 2026 with promotional activities, entertainment shows and campaigns to support restaurant businesses.
The programme will also include the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Summer Restaurant Week, while the Dubai Fitness Challenge will be held for its 10th year from 31 October to 29 November 2026 to promote health and quality of life among residents and visitors.
Dubai is also moving ahead with major infrastructure investment to strengthen its long-term growth potential, including the 42-kilometre Gold Line metro project, which will cover 15 key districts, and the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, worth more than US$35 billion, to develop it into the world’s largest aviation hub.
Restaurant and food-service businesses are also being supported by Dubai’s food tourism campaigns, including Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine, Dubai Restaurant Week and Summer Restaurant Week.
These activities play an important role in attracting tourists, stimulating spending and increasing revenue for operators across the food and beverage supply chain, while supporting employment, investment and wider economic activity.
“Growth in the tourism sector is likely to push demand for food and ingredients higher, while the UAE still relies on food imports for more than 85% of domestic demand,” Sunanta noted.
As tourist numbers and food-related activities increase, the volume and value of agricultural and food imports from overseas are expected to expand accordingly.
“This is an important opportunity for Thai exporters, especially in products where Thailand has strong potential and market recognition in the UAE, including rice, seafood, processed food, seasonings and cooking ingredients,” she added.