Thai Banks Post 101bn Baht H1 Profit, But Headwinds Loom



Cost discipline and asset quality

Every bank pointed to cost control as a stabilising factor. SCBX's operating expenses fell 2.2% year-on-year, bringing its cost-to-income ratio to 41.3%, while KBANK's operating costs declined 2.02%, with a cost-to-income ratio of 40.33%. Krungsri reported a cost-to-income ratio of 45.5%, while Bangkok Bank's expenses fell 6.5%, taking its ratio to 47.1%.

Asset quality was broadly steady but far from strong.

SCBX's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved slightly to 3.17% from 3.23%, with coverage at 158.6%. KBANK's NPL ratio stood at 3.18%, with coverage strengthened to 173.90% as it booked 19.8 billion baht in provisions over the half-year "to accommodate uncertainty in the Thai economy that continues to face challenges from abroad", the bank said.

Bangkok Bank's NPL ratio was 3.3%, with coverage at a strong 306.3%. Krungsri's NPL ratio improved to 3.08% from 3.26% at end-2025, with a credit cost of 236 basis points and coverage of 137.9%.

TTB kept its NPL ratio broadly flat at 2.93%, with coverage rising to 157% from 152%, while continuing to book "management overlay" provisions given lingering economic uncertainty.

Executives strike a cautious tone

Bank executives were candid about the tougher operating backdrop. SCBX chief executive Arthid Nanthawitthaya said the Thai economy "continued to face pressure from an uncertain macro environment" in the second quarter, with the recovery "still concentrated" and household debt "remaining elevated".

He said the group's diversified business model, particularly its wealth arm, reflected client confidence and would support customers "through this challenging period" as part of sustaining the wider economic recovery.

Krungsri chief executive Kenichi Yamato said the bank had delivered a "resilient performance" in the first half "amid a moderating economic backdrop", but flagged several downside risks for the rest of the year, including energy price volatility linked to Middle East tensions, uncertainty over US trade policy, a possible slowdown in consumption once the government's "Thai Chuay Thai Plus" stimulus scheme expires, El Niño-related risks, and structural constraints on growth.

Krungsri forecasts Thailand's GDP growth will slow to 1.9% in 2026 from 2.4% in 2025.

TTB chief executive Piti Tantakasem said the bank's first-half performance was "in line with its plan", citing capital management progress including an accelerated share buyback programme — now 21 billion baht of a 35-billion-baht authorised total completed roughly a year ahead of schedule — alongside continued debt-relief support for customers under schemes such as "Rub Nee" and "Khun Su Rao Chuay".

Bangkok Bank said Thailand's economy in the second quarter was "broadly unchanged" from the previous quarter, supported by strong technology-related exports linked to the global AI investment cycle, but cautioned that constrained fiscal space, elevated public debt and below-expectation tourism activity continued to weigh on the outlook.

Fitch: sector outlook deteriorating

The results come alongside a Peer Credit Analysis published by Fitch Ratings on 20 July, which assigned a "deteriorating" outlook to the Thai banking sector for 2026.

Fitch said Thailand's GDP growth is expected to remain low relative to regional peers, at 1.8% in 2026, and that the lagged effect of Bank of Thailand rate cuts made through to the first quarter of 2026 would exert greater pressure on margins this year.

The agency said impaired-loan ratios were likely to rise further, particularly among SME borrowers — where non-performing loan ratios already average above 9% — and in unsecured retail lending to lower-income groups.

It noted, however, that high loan-loss coverage and common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of between 16.4% and 18.7% across the major banks provide a solid buffer against downside risks, and it does not expect a large rise in credit costs this year.

Fitch rates Bangkok Bank, KBank, SCB and SCBX at 'BBB'/Stable, Krung Thai Bank and Bank of Ayudhya at 'BBB+' (Negative and Stable outlooks respectively), and TMBThanachart at 'BBB'/Negative.

It said ratings for Krung Thai Bank and ttb, which rely on government support ratings, would be sensitive to any downgrade of Thailand's sovereign rating of 'BBB+'/Negative, whereas Bangkok Bank, KBank and SCB's ratings are driven by standalone viability and would not necessarily move with the sovereign.

Taken together, the first-half results suggest Thailand's major banks have so far absorbed the impact of a soft economy and falling rates through fee income growth and cost discipline, but both bank executives and Fitch agree that margin pressure, elevated household and SME debt, and external risks — from Middle East-linked energy volatility to US trade policy — are likely to test that resilience further in the second half of 2026.