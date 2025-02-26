Singha extends partnership with MotoGP until 2026, gearing up to boost Thai MotoGP with rafts of activities

During the five-day MotoGP racing event at Buriram International Circuit, Leo will host some star-studded concerts, starting with Tawinun “Pear” Phoemphun, Rubsarb, and MOTOGPThailandfanclub. On February 25, Jetset'er will perform at Full House, while the venue will host Laxyloxy on February 26. Thai popular alternative rock band Slot Machine will perform at The Blackyard on February 28 . March 1, spectators can enjoy Lomosonic’s performance, also at The Blackyard, and Safeplanet at Lalaloy. On March 2, Ble Patumrach will be the entertainer of the night at Puen Puen bar.

Singha has maintained numerous partnerships in the sports world via its global sports partnership project. The brand has been an official partnership with Chelsea Football Club since 2010. It was an official partnership with F1 team Infiniti Red Bull Racing in 2010-2015, before establishing partnerships with other teams including the Scuderia Ferrari in 2016-2018, Alfa Romeo F1 Team in 2019-2023 and a present partnership with the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber which began in 2024. In 2023, Singha began its partnership with The Open, a golf tournament. Its partnership with ONE Championship combat sports programme has recently been kicked off at the start of 2025.