Singha extends partnership with MotoGP until 2026, gearing up to boost Thai MotoGP with rafts of activities

Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Senior Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., and Deputy CEO of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd, Singha’s very own dealmakers of various global sports partnerships, says that it has been a full decade since Singha Corporation and MotoGP formed a partnership in 2014 and prior to the partnership extension until 2026. Thai racers are set to join the MotoGP event for a full season this year. Thailand is also honoured to be the opening field for the 2025 season during February 28 - March 2 in Buriram province, while Leo is gearing up to host various activities to drive the push to turn a Thai brand into a global brand.
During the five-day MotoGP racing event at Buriram International Circuit, Leo will host some star-studded concerts, starting with Tawinun “Pear” Phoemphun, Rubsarb, and MOTOGPThailandfanclub. On February 25, Jetset'er will perform at Full House, while the venue will host Laxyloxy on February 26. Thai popular alternative rock band Slot Machine will perform at The Blackyard on February 28 . March 1, spectators can enjoy Lomosonic’s performance, also at The Blackyard, and Safeplanet at Lalaloy. On March 2, Ble Patumrach will be the entertainer of the night at Puen Puen bar.
Singha has maintained numerous partnerships in the sports world via its global sports partnership project. The brand has been an official partnership with Chelsea Football Club since 2010. It was an official partnership with F1 team Infiniti Red Bull Racing in 2010-2015, before establishing partnerships with other teams including the Scuderia Ferrari in 2016-2018, Alfa Romeo F1 Team in 2019-2023 and a present partnership with the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber which began in 2024. In 2023, Singha began its partnership with The Open, a golf tournament. Its partnership with ONE Championship combat sports programme has recently been kicked off at the start of 2025.