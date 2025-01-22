Singha Park balloon festival to feature 30 balloons from 13 nations

Thirty balloons from 13 countries will take part in the Singha Park Chiangrai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, set to be held in the northern province of Chiang Rai next month.
Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Company Limited, announced that this year's popular international balloon festival will take place from 13 to 17 February.
On Valentine's Day, 14 February, some lucky couples will have the opportunity to take a balloon flight to express their love to the world, Pongrat added.
He noted that the festival has been organised by Singha Park for seven consecutive years since 2016.
Renowned as the largest balloon festival in ASEAN, over 30 balloonists from 13 countries have agreed to bring their balloons to the event, Pongrat said.
In addition to the balloon showcase, there will be traditional khon dance performances and concerts. The khon dance performances will take place on a stage near the park's lake on 14 and 15 February, while concerts will run daily from 13 to 17 February.
Popular Thai bands, including Bodyslam, Paradox, and The Toys, are set to perform during the concerts.
Visitors can also enjoy sampling traditional northern cuisine and coffee brewed by local residents. Additionally, they can explore flower fields, ride bicycles and ATVs, and experience the Zip Line for a breathtaking 360-degree view of the treetops.
Tickets for a one-day pass cost 300 baht, while a five-day pass is priced at 1,350 baht.