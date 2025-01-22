Singha Park balloon festival to feature 30 balloons from 13 nations

Thirty balloons from 13 countries will take part in the Singha Park Chiangrai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, set to be held in the northern province of Chiang Rai next month.

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Company Limited, announced that this year's popular international balloon festival will take place from 13 to 17 February.

On Valentine's Day, 14 February, some lucky couples will have the opportunity to take a balloon flight to express their love to the world, Pongrat added.