Thailand wins big in snow sculpture contest at Harbin Ice Festival

Two teams of students from Saowabha Vocational College and Saraburi Vocational College claimed victory in the contest.

Saowabha Vocational College students presented their sculpture, titled “Guardians and Their Strong Relationships Despite Cultural Differences”, symbolising the cultural exchange between Thailand and China.

The sculpture depicted two Thai and Chinese giants giving each other thumbs-up, with Thai and Chinese guard lions on their back, believed to protect homes.