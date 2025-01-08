Thailand wins big in snow sculpture contest at Harbin Ice Festival

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 08, 2025

Thai vocational students triumphed in the snow sculpture contest at the China-Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival on Tuesday, showcasing their creativity and reflecting the strong ties between Thailand and China. 

The festival, held from January 4-7, saw 55 teams from eight countries – China, Italy, Germany, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Portugal and Belarus – competing.

Two teams of students from Saowabha Vocational College and Saraburi Vocational College claimed victory in the contest.

Saowabha Vocational College students presented their sculpture, titled “Guardians and Their Strong Relationships Despite Cultural Differences”, symbolising the cultural exchange between Thailand and China. 

The sculpture depicted two Thai and Chinese giants giving each other thumbs-up, with Thai and Chinese guard lions on their back, believed to protect homes. 

Meanwhile, the Saraburi Vocational College students presented a sculpture named “Thai Fight”, highlighting Muay Thai fighters, an elephant and a dragon.

Surat Thani Vocational College students won the first runner-up prize with their piece, “Thai-Chinese Relationship”, which depicts a lion dance, celebrating the long-standing ties between the two countries. 

The students are scheduled to return home with their winnings on Thursday morning at 2.05am. 

 

