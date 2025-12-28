Wang to meet foreign ministers of Cambodia, Thailand in Yunnan

The spokesperson said in an online statement that at Wang's invitation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, will lead delegations for the meeting.
The meeting comes following Wang's separate telephone talks with the two foreign ministers on Dec 18, as the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict reignited on Dec 7, causing casualties. During the phone talks, both sides briefed Wang on the latest developments regarding the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand and expressed their willingness to de-escalate tensions and cease fire.
A ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia went into effect from noon on Saturday and will remain valid for 72 hours, with Thailand promising to release Cambodian prisoners of war, according to a joint statement on the ceasefire signed by Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday.
China Daily
Asia News Network