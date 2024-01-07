Tourists flock to Doi Inthanon park for Thai sakura spectacle
The pink wild Himalayan cherry has started blooming inside the Doi Inthanon Park in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district, drawing many tourists to enjoy the so-called Thai sakura flowers.
Park officials said that 80 per cent of the wild Himalayan cherry trees inside the lady’s Slipper Orchid Conservation Centre of the park had yielded flowers, dotting the area in pink.
The park grows wild Himalayan cherry trees along the edge of the reservoir at the orchid conservation centre.
The centre has also planted other flowers and orchids to add spectacular views to that area of the Doi Inthanon Park.
The officials said the pink cherry flowers will be in full bloom late this month and will fall off a few weeks later.
Park officials said tourists could visit the Lady Slipper Orchid Conservation Centre free of charge but the park would like tourists to register online for the sake of statistics and better management in the future.