Tourists enjoy cool breeze and pink blossoms of Thai Sakura at Phu Lom Lo

Hundreds of tourists flocked to the Phu Lom Lo mountaintop in Phitsanulok on Thursday morning to enjoy the cool temperatures of 10–14 degrees Celsius and the pink blossoms of the “Thai sakura.”

Although only about 20% of the wild Himalayan cherry trees, known as “Thai sakura,” have bloomed, many visitors have already begun arriving at Phu Lom Lo to take in the scenic pink landscape.

Phu Lom Lo is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, which spans sections of Phitsanulok, Loei, and Phetchabun provinces. The mountaintop rises approximately 1,542 metres above sea level.