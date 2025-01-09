Tourists enjoy cool breeze and pink blossoms of Thai Sakura at Phu Lom Lo

Hundreds of tourists flocked to the Phu Lom Lo mountaintop in Phitsanulok on Thursday morning to enjoy the cool temperatures of 10–14 degrees Celsius and the pink blossoms of the “Thai sakura.”
Although only about 20% of the wild Himalayan cherry trees, known as “Thai sakura,” have bloomed, many visitors have already begun arriving at Phu Lom Lo to take in the scenic pink landscape.
Phu Lom Lo is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, which spans sections of Phitsanulok, Loei, and Phetchabun provinces. The mountaintop rises approximately 1,542 metres above sea level.
Authorities began planting wild Himalayan cherry trees on Phu Lom Lo in 2009 as part of a reforestation project after the area had become deforested. The project has transformed Phu Lom Lo into the largest area in Thailand with Himalayan cherry trees, which have been planted across 1,200 rai in seven plots.
The trees typically bloom in January and February, attracting large numbers of tourists to the mountaintop.
On Thursday, visitors arrived in small groups, including couples and elderly individuals dressed in colourful winter clothing. Many tourists who arrived early in the morning also enjoyed watching the sunrise above the mist-covered landscape.