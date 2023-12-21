Chiang Mai blooms with ‘Thai Sakura’

The wild Himalayan cherry’s flowers, or Nang Phaya Sua Krong in Thai, have been called Thailand’s Sakura due to their resemblance in shape and colour to Japan’s national flower. The trees yield flowers from late December to the middle of February.

About 15% of the pink flowers are now blooming and a full riot of blossoms are expected from the second week of January, said the Chom Thong district office in its Facebook page this week.

Interested tourists are invited to visit Chiang Mai during the New Year’s long holidays.

Several wild Himalayan Cherry trees have been grown within the Inthanon Lady’s Slipper Orchid Conservation Project within the national park.

Doi Inthanon’s fame also derives from its status as the highest peak in Thailand at nearly 2,600 metres above sea level.