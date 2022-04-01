Welcome spring with TWG’s special sakura, cherry blossom blends

As clouds drift by in a blue sky, laden with flowers abloom in the beauty of spring, let TWG Tea delight you with its limited edition 2022 blend of Sakura! Sakura! Tea and enchanting Cherry Blossom Teatime Set for Two.

Beautifully handcrafted with notes of wild Rainier cherry and sweet rose petals, Sakura! Sakura! Tea is a green tea blend that yields the most aromatic and elegant infusion, enveloped by soft lingering hints of floral sweetness. Encased in the soft, luxuriant hues of pink and gold in a collectable tea tin, this marvellous blend rejuvenates and refreshes your mind and body with vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.