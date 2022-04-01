Welcome spring with TWG’s special sakura, cherry blossom blends

As clouds drift by in a blue sky, laden with flowers abloom in the beauty of spring, let TWG Tea delight you with its limited edition 2022 blend of Sakura! Sakura! Tea and enchanting Cherry Blossom Teatime Set for Two.
Beautifully handcrafted with notes of wild Rainier cherry and sweet rose petals, Sakura! Sakura! Tea is a green tea blend that yields the most aromatic and elegant infusion, enveloped by soft lingering hints of floral sweetness. Encased in the soft, luxuriant hues of pink and gold in a collectable tea tin, this marvellous blend rejuvenates and refreshes your mind and body with vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
To celebrate the blossoming Sakura season, indulge in a Cherry Blossom Teatime Set for Two at TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques from March 16 to April 30. Enjoy the flavours of spring with two Sakura! Sakura! Tea infused mocktails, accompanied by a choice of cake and two tea-infused macarons, served with a selection of hot or iced tea including Paris-Singapore Tea, Summer Palace, and Festive Night Tea.
A tin of Sakura! Sakura! Tea goes for 1,490 baht and is available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques throughout April.
The Cherry Blossom Teatime Set for Two, priced at 590++ is available until April 30 at TWG Tea Salon & Boutique on the ground floor of The Emporium, Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM.
Call (02) 259 9510 for more information.
Published : April 01, 2022
