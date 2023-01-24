Clad in kimonos, Thai women savour the Japan experience among Loei’s ‘Thai Sakura’ trees
A large number of female tourists are visiting Phu Lom Lo or the “pink mountain” in Loei province to pose for photos with “Thai Sakura” trees for a virtual experience of Japan.
The trip has become popular among Thai women, who carry their own kimonos.
At this time of the year, the Phu Lom Lo mountain in Tambon Kok Sathon of Loei’s Dan Sai district turns pink with the lush blossoms of the Himalayan cherry trees, known among Thais as "Thai Sakura" trees.
There are over 100,000 Himalayan cherry trees spread over 1,200 rai (192 hectares) of land on the mountain, which is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, according to the park office.
A woman, who was visiting the mountaintop on Monday with several friends from Phetchabun province, told The Nation that each of them had prepared two kimono dresses to pose for photos with the blooming Thai Sakura flowers.
She said she and her friends enjoyed the cool weather and they did not have to travel far to Japan to pose for photos with Sakura flowers.
Some women also dressed in Hanbok Korean traditional costume.
Phu Lom Lo mountain rises about 1,542 metres above the median sea level.
Tourists must park their vehicles at the tourist service centre in Tambon Kok Sathoin and must travel to the mountaintop by using one of nearly 100 SUVs provided by local people at the rate of 150 baht per person.