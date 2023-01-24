Clad in kimonos, Thai women savour the Japan experience among Loei’s ‘Thai Sakura’ trees

The trip has become popular among Thai women, who carry their own kimonos.

At this time of the year, the Phu Lom Lo mountain in Tambon Kok Sathon of Loei’s Dan Sai district turns pink with the lush blossoms of the Himalayan cherry trees, known among Thais as "Thai Sakura" trees.

There are over 100,000 Himalayan cherry trees spread over 1,200 rai (192 hectares) of land on the mountain, which is part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, according to the park office.