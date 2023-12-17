Foreign tourist arrested over alleged fatal drunk driving in Chiang Mai
A foreign tourist was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly killing a worker and severely injuring two others in a case of drunk driving after leaving a pub in Chiang Mai’s Muang district, police said.
The Ghanaian tourist was identified as Wisdom Okyere, 26.
His blood alcohol level was 121 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, compared to the legal limit of 50mg.
Police said the accident was reported to the Lanna Chiang Mai Foundation at 3.55am on Saturday. The foundation dispatched its rescue team to the scene on Kajasarn Road in Muang district and found a Laotian worker dead and two others severely injured.
The workers of Sin Yotha Co Ltd were moving communications cables underground when the speeding car allegedly driven by Okyere hit them.
The tourist said he was visiting Chiang Mai for two weeks. He said he went to drink at a pub in Chiang Mai with friends and he was driving back to his hotel when the accident occurred.
He reportedly said that he didn’t see the workers on the road and accidentally hit them.
The tourist was charged with drunk driving, reckless driving causing deaths and injuries and driving without a licence.
Saturday was the first morning in Chiang Mai of entertainment places being allowed to stay open until 4am to boost tourism. Chiang Mai is among five pilot provinces where pubs can stay open until 4am. The four others are Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri and Surat Thani (only on Koh Samui).