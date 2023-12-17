Foreign tourist arrested over alleged fatal drunk driving in Chiang Mai

The Ghanaian tourist was identified as Wisdom Okyere, 26.

His blood alcohol level was 121 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, compared to the legal limit of 50mg.

Police said the accident was reported to the Lanna Chiang Mai Foundation at 3.55am on Saturday. The foundation dispatched its rescue team to the scene on Kajasarn Road in Muang district and found a Laotian worker dead and two others severely injured.

The workers of Sin Yotha Co Ltd were moving communications cables underground when the speeding car allegedly driven by Okyere hit them.