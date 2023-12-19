Visitors delighted as frost adorns Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon for 3rd time this year

In a Facebook post, the Chom Thong district administration said this was the third time that the Doi Inthanon mountaintop has been covered with frost this winter. Chom Thong district, meanwhile, has seen frosty mornings four times this year.

The authorities said the temperature on the mountaintop dropped to 5ᵒC, while the reading on the ground level was 0.3ᵒC. Meanwhile, the mercury dropped to 7ᵒC at Doi Inthanon National Park’s Kiew Mae Pan viewpoint. The reading at the park office was 11ᵒC.