Phu Lom Lo in Loei turns into pink mountain

The popular Phu Lom Lo mountain in Loei has turned pink as the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms, or “Thai sakura,” are now in full bloom, covering 90% of the fields.

On Wednesday morning, tourists visiting Phu Lom Lo, located within Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Loei’s Dan Sai district, were greeted with breathtaking pink scenery created by the cherry blossoms amid the chilly weather.

The local weather office reported that temperatures on mountaintops in Loei ranged from 5.5°C to 11°C on Wednesday morning.