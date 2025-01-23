Phu Lom Lo in Loei turns into pink mountain

The popular Phu Lom Lo mountain in Loei has turned pink as the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms, or “Thai sakura,” are now in full bloom, covering 90% of the fields.
On Wednesday morning, tourists visiting Phu Lom Lo, located within Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Loei’s Dan Sai district, were greeted with breathtaking pink scenery created by the cherry blossoms amid the chilly weather.
The local weather office reported that temperatures on mountaintops in Loei ranged from 5.5°C to 11°C on Wednesday morning.
The Phu Lom Lo area in Tambon Kok Sathon, Dan Sai, is home to approximately 200,000 wild Himalayan cherry trees spread across several fields covering 2,000 rai. The Thai sakura typically bloom fully during January and February each year.
Jariyathorn Suhu, director of the Loei Tourism Office, said that 80–90% of the wild Himalayan cherry trees are now in bloom, transforming the mountain into a vast pink wonderland.
Phu Lom Lo is accessible via Phitsanulok’s Ban Rong Kla village, situated about 7 kilometres from the mountaintop, with the journey taking approximately 15 minutes.
Alternatively, tourists can hire four-wheel-drive vehicles operated by local villagers from the Loei Provincial Administrative Organisation’s tourist service centre, located about 15 kilometres from the mountaintop. Travel from this point takes about 40 minutes.