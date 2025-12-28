Conditional ceasefire will be judged by actions on the ground: Defence minister

Following the third special session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on Saturday (December 27), Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit outlined Thailand’s position on the ceasefire, stressing that the move was not an act of surrender but a strategic decision aimed at testing the other side’s sincerity.

He said Thailand had agreed to a “conditional ceasefire” to assess whether the other party could genuinely stop the use of weapons and threats.

Calm, he added, must be judged by behaviour on the ground, not by unilateral announcements or statements.

Under the framework agreed by both sides, the ceasefire took effect simultaneously from 12pm on Saturday.