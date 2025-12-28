Conditional ceasefire will be judged by actions on the ground: Defence minister

Following the third special session of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on Saturday (December 27), Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit outlined Thailand’s position on the ceasefire, stressing that the move was not an act of surrender but a strategic decision aimed at testing the other side’s sincerity.
He said Thailand had agreed to a “conditional ceasefire” to assess whether the other party could genuinely stop the use of weapons and threats.
Calm, he added, must be judged by behaviour on the ground, not by unilateral announcements or statements.
Under the framework agreed by both sides, the ceasefire took effect simultaneously from 12pm on Saturday.
Key conditions include:
Natthaphon warned that if the ceasefire fails to materialise or is breached, Thailand retains the legitimate right under international law to self-defence.
Any use of force, he said, would be guided by necessity, proportionality, and the overriding priority of protecting the public.
On trust, the defence minister said the ceasefire was not about believing the other side, but about verification.
An end to hostility must be reflected through actions, not words, he added.
For border residents, he said, returns to homes would only be possible once the ceasefire has continued without interruption, the situation is stable, and safety has been confirmed by relevant agencies.
The state will support a careful, step-by-step return process.
On humanitarian measures, both sides agreed to mine clearance through a Joint Cooperation Task Force (JCTF) to make areas safe before moving towards future surveys and boundary demarcation.
The work, he said, must be systematic, transparent, and safe.
Monitoring and verification will involve multiple layers, including regional observers such as ASEAN and local mechanisms such as Thai–Cambodian border coordination offices, aimed at confirming facts and preventing misunderstandings that could reignite tensions.
Natthaphon insisted the ceasefire does not affect Thailand’s dignity or sovereignty, saying every decision is anchored in public safety and the nation’s honour.
He also said the government will fully support soldiers and affected civilians through rights, welfare, compensation, and assistance for families of the dead and injured, alongside serious rehabilitation for personnel after operations.