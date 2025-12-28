Thai army spots Cambodian troop movements after ceasefire

The Second Army Area issued its latest briefing at 9am on Sunday (December 28) on the Thai–Cambodian border, saying fighting with supporting fire broke out in several locations during the morning of Saturday (December 27), particularly along the Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket fronts, before both sides issued simultaneous ceasefire orders after 12pm, easing the overall situation.
In Ubon Ratchathani, the briefing said the Chong Bok area came under supporting fire and multiple-launch rockets from the opposing side from behind Hill 745 during the morning.
Thai forces held their positions until the ceasefire took effect around midday.
At Chong An Ma, no significant movements were reported, and the area also entered the ceasefire period.
In Si Sa Ket, the Second Army Area described heavy exchanges along the Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phi–Sattasom–Phanom Prasitso–Chong Ta Thao line, with sustained firing throughout the morning.
It said Thai forces used counter-fire against opposing positions.
One Thai soldier was reported injured after stepping on a landmine in the Sattasom area. While there was no large-scale ground assault, the briefing said there were intermittent attempts to infiltrate, and some movements were still detected at certain points after the ceasefire.
Along the Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria line, the opposing side was reported to have concentrated fire, prompting Thai forces to respond with several rounds of coordinated fire support.
The briefing said multiple personnel were injured by shrapnel and blast effects.
After the ceasefire, movements by troops and vehicles were still observed near the entrance to Chong Khan Ma and near Wat Kaeo.
In the Phu Ma Khuea–Chong Don Ao–Phalan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, the opposing side was said to have launched attacks from Chong Don Ao and attempted several infiltrations.
Thai forces used suppressive fire, with the briefing stressing that defensive positions did not change once the ceasefire period began.
At Chong Sa-ngam, no major ground movements were reported, but a large number of drones were detected from before dawn.
The briefing said Thai forces used aircraft, tanks and drones to strike targets, with intermittent clashes reported.
On the Surin–Buri Ram front, the situation was described as stable.
In Surin, areas including Chong Chom, Chong Prue, Chong Rayi, Khana, Ta Kwai, Hill 350, Chong Krang and Ta Muen Thom were reported to have seen no significant movements and entered the ceasefire period after midday.
Overall pressure remained focused on long-range fire rather than close-quarters assaults.
In Buri Ram, the Chong Sai Taku area was described as calm, with forces holding their existing positions.
Overall, the Second Army Area said the most intense fighting ran from before dawn until around midday on Saturday, particularly along the Khao Preah Vihear–Pha Mo I Daeng–Phu Ma Khuea line and the Chong Bok–Chong An Ma line, before the ceasefire orders after 12pm sharply reduced violence.
It added that the situation had moved into a phase fully under Thai control across all areas on the Thai side, with Thai forces able to regain positions considered part of Thai territory.