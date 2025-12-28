Thai army spots Cambodian troop movements after ceasefire

The Second Army Area issued its latest briefing at 9am on Sunday (December 28) on the Thai–Cambodian border, saying fighting with supporting fire broke out in several locations during the morning of Saturday (December 27), particularly along the Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket fronts, before both sides issued simultaneous ceasefire orders after 12pm, easing the overall situation.

In Ubon Ratchathani, the briefing said the Chong Bok area came under supporting fire and multiple-launch rockets from the opposing side from behind Hill 745 during the morning.

Thai forces held their positions until the ceasefire took effect around midday.

At Chong An Ma, no significant movements were reported, and the area also entered the ceasefire period.

In Si Sa Ket, the Second Army Area described heavy exchanges along the Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phi–Sattasom–Phanom Prasitso–Chong Ta Thao line, with sustained firing throughout the morning.

It said Thai forces used counter-fire against opposing positions.