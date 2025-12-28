Anwar welcomes Thai–Cambodian ceasefire, urges restraint

In his post, he said:

I welcome the ceasefire agreed by Cambodia and Thailand, which took effect at 12:00 (UTC+7). The decision to halt fighting and to hold forces in place reflects a shared recognition that restraint is required, above all in the interest of civilians.

The Joint Statement sets out practical and positive measures, including verification by the ASEAN Observer Team and direct communication between defence authorities. These provide a basis for stability, and I am hopeful that both sides will carry them out faithfully.