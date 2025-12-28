China backs Thai–Cambodian ceasefire, offers neutral role to restore ties

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to reporters’ questions about the signing of a joint ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
Asked for China’s view after Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint ceasefire agreement on December 27 at a special meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC), the spokesperson said China welcomed the agreement, which showed that dialogue and consultation were a pragmatic and effective way to resolve complex disputes.
The spokesperson added that China, ASEAN and the international community had all made efforts on the matter, and said China was willing to continue providing support and helping create a positive atmosphere for broader and more targeted communication between Thailand and Cambodia.
The spokesperson said Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, would meet Thailand’s foreign minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and Cambodia’s foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, in Yunnan on December 28–29, with military representatives from all three countries also attending.
China, the spokesperson said, would play a constructive role in strengthening the ceasefire, restoring exchanges, rebuilding political trust, helping relations return to normal, and maintaining regional peace in its own way.