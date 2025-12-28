Sa Kaeo border quiet after ceasefire order, says First Army Area

The First Army Area’s operations centre said on Saturday, December 27, that it had assessed the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo, where Burapha Task Force units have been deployed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty as the conflict entered its 20th day.
The assessment covered three areas: Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district; Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district; and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district.
Earlier in the morning, Cambodian forces used supporting fire, including artillery and mortar rounds, against Thai positions, the statement said.
Thai forces returned supporting fire to maintain control of the area and were continuing work to strengthen and adapt defensive positions, responding as the situation required while maintaining their mission to hold key ground.
After Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement following the third special meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Chanthaburi province, both sides agreed to halt fire from 12pm onwards.
The operations centre said it had received reports from the Burapha Task Force that all three flashpoints had ceased military operations against opposing forces in strict compliance with the joint statement, while maintaining readiness to protect positions.
It added that there had been no reports of gunfire or retaliation from the Cambodian side as well.
For civilians in the border area, the First Army Area urged residents across four districts in Sa Kaeo to continue monitoring developments and wait for announcements from relevant authorities before deciding to return to their homes, and to follow official safety guidance.