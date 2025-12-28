Sa Kaeo border quiet after ceasefire order, says First Army Area

After Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement following the third special meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) in Chanthaburi province, both sides agreed to halt fire from 12pm onwards.

The operations centre said it had received reports from the Burapha Task Force that all three flashpoints had ceased military operations against opposing forces in strict compliance with the joint statement, while maintaining readiness to protect positions.

It added that there had been no reports of gunfire or retaliation from the Cambodian side as well.

For civilians in the border area, the First Army Area urged residents across four districts in Sa Kaeo to continue monitoring developments and wait for announcements from relevant authorities before deciding to return to their homes, and to follow official safety guidance.