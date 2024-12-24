Thailand to experience 6C temperature with hail is false: Anti-Fake News Centre

The Thai Meteorological Department clarified to the ministry that there is very little chance of snow in Thailand, as the country is located in a tropical area near the equator.
Thailand’s typically hot temperatures and heavy rainfall throughout the year do not create conditions suitable for snow, which occurs only when temperatures drop below 0 degrees Celsius, the centre said.
The centre also noted that hail is common in Thailand, explaining that hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze.
“Hence, people should not share this fake news, and follow weather forecast and warnings only from Thai Meteorological Department to avoid confusion and panic in society,” the centre said.
