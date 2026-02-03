Thailand rejects Hun Manet’s encroachment claim, cites defence of sovereignty

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit commented on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s remarks that Cambodia was preparing to protest Thailand on Tuesday (February 3) at Government House, while alleging that Thailand had encroached on Cambodian territory.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand viewed the matter as the defence of sovereignty, not an intrusion into any country.

He added that if Cambodia intended to submit a complaint or “file a case”, it should consider where such a submission would be made.