Thailand rejects Hun Manet’s encroachment claim, cites defence of sovereignty

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit commented on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s remarks that Cambodia was preparing to protest Thailand on Tuesday (February 3) at Government House, while alleging that Thailand had encroached on Cambodian territory.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand viewed the matter as the defence of sovereignty, not an intrusion into any country.
He added that if Cambodia intended to submit a complaint or “file a case”, it should consider where such a submission would be made.
Regarding the Cambodian prime minister’s stance, Thailand is ready to respond and maintains its position that it has not encroached, but has acted to protect its sovereignty.
He noted that, at times, it may be necessary to understand that the issue could be linked to domestic factors in Cambodia.
As for suggestions that the matter could be tied to the Cambodian leader’s popularity, Sihasak said there may be some necessity.
However, Cambodia has not taken any official action on this issue.